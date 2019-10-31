Packers' Davante Adams: Practicing in pads Thursday
Adams (toe) was spotted in a helmet at Thursday's padded practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
The Packers won't reveal how much work Adams was able to handle until they release Thursday's injury report, but he seems to be taking the next step after practicing Wednesday for the first time since sustaining a toe injury Week 4.
More News
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Gets 'limited' tag Wednesday•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Practicing Wednesday•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Not suiting up, as expected•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Doubtful for Sunday night•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Not ruled out yet•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 RB Preview: Add Walton
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 9 including how to handle the...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
The quarterback position doesn't look quite like we expected heading into Week 9. Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Melvin Gordon has been a major disappointment so far, but Jamey Eisenberg says he should still...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
With some huge names on bye, Jamey Eisenberg knows you need more help than ever at wide receiver...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football Week 9 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.