Packers' Davante Adams: Practicing in pads Thursday

Adams (toe) was spotted in a helmet at Thursday's padded practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

The Packers won't reveal how much work Adams was able to handle until they release Thursday's injury report, but he seems to be taking the next step after practicing Wednesday for the first time since sustaining a toe injury Week 4.

