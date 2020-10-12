Adams (hamstring) is participating in Monday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Adams didn't suit up for Green Bay's win over the Falcons in Week 4 while tending to a lingering hamstring strain, but it looks as though he's avoided any setbacks during the team's subsequent bye. The Packers are hoping to have the star receiver at full health for Sunday's upcoming contest in Tampa Bay, but an official update on his injury may not come until Wednesday's first practice report of the week is released. With Allen Lazard (abdomen) expected to miss multiple games after undergoing core muscle surgery, a return to the lineup by Adams would provide Green Bay's aerial attack with a significant boost.