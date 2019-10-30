Packers' Davante Adams: Practicing Wednesday

Adams (toe) participated in the portion of practice open to the media Wednesday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

The Packers seem to be going through a walkthrough, but Adams looked to be almost back to normal while hauling in a pass, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. The Packers offense hasn't suffered much since Adams suffered a toe injury Week 4, but if he's able to return Sunday against the Chargers in L.A., he'll provide a dimension to the unit that it hasn't had the past four contests.