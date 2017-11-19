Packers' Davante Adams: Produces 126 receiving yards
Adams caught eight of 10 targets for 126 yards during Sunday's 23-0 loss to the Ravens.
Adams led the team in targets, catches and yardage in this one, notching season highs in the latter two categories. He was the only pass catcher with any semblance of a rapport with Brett Hundley in this one and accounted for over half of the signal caller's production on the day. Adams' output has trended upward in each game since Hundley took over under center, and he appears to be the preferred fantasy option at the moment. He'll look to continue this trend next week against a solid Steelers defense.
More News
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...