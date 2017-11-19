Packers' Davante Adams: Produces 126 receiving yards

Adams caught eight of 10 targets for 126 yards during Sunday's 23-0 loss to the Ravens.

Adams led the team in targets, catches and yardage in this one, notching season highs in the latter two categories. He was the only pass catcher with any semblance of a rapport with Brett Hundley in this one and accounted for over half of the signal caller's production on the day. Adams' output has trended upward in each game since Hundley took over under center, and he appears to be the preferred fantasy option at the moment. He'll look to continue this trend next week against a solid Steelers defense.