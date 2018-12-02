Packers' Davante Adams: Putting together finest season

Adams caught eight of 13 targets for 93 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cardinals.

Adams scored his 11th touchdown of the season from 13 yards out in the second quarter. Not only does the 25-year-old wide receiver have double-digit scores in each of the past three campaigns, but Adams also has career highs in catches (85) and yards (1,155) already this season. Owners who have ridden him to fantasy playoff contention are primed to benefit from Adams' favorable Week 14 matchup against the porous Falcons defense.