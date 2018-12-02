Packers' Davante Adams: Putting together finest season
Adams caught eight of 13 targets for 93 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cardinals.
Adams scored his 11th touchdown of the season from 13 yards out in the second quarter. Not only does the 25-year-old wide receiver have double-digit scores in each of the past three campaigns, but Adams also has career highs in catches (85) and yards (1,155) already this season. Owners who have ridden him to fantasy playoff contention are primed to benefit from Adams' favorable Week 14 matchup against the porous Falcons defense.
More News
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Hits paydirt in loss•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Explodes in Week 11 loss•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Scores two touchdowns•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Finds end zone in loss•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Tops 130 yards for third straight game•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Scores twice in victory•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...