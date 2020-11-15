site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Packers' Davante Adams: Quickly returns Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Adams (ankle) returned to Sunday's game against the Jaguars in the fourth quarter, Olivia Reiner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Adams missed a full drive while having his ankle evaluated, but the star receiver returned to action with a fresh tape job in his ankle as the Packers look to mount a comeback.
