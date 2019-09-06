Packers' Davante Adams: Quiet in season-opening win

Adams brought in four of eight targets for 36 yards in the Packers' 10-3 win over the Bears on Thursday.

To label Adams' final line a disappointment would be a significant understatement, as the 26-year-old generated a mediocre 50.0 percent catch rate while notching a game-long reception of just 11 yards. Adams' yardage total was his lowest since Week 7 of the 2017 season, a testament to how underwhelming his performance was. Naturally, the caliber of coverage Adams faced does have to be taken into account, as does the relentless pressure Aaron Rodgers faced on many of his dropbacks. Adams will look to churn out a much more productive effort in another tough matchup in Week 2 against the Vikings.