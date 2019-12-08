Packers' Davante Adams: Quiet in Week 14 win

Adams brought in four of six targets for 41 yards in the Packers' 20-15 win over the Redskins on Sunday.

Adams checked in second in receptions and third in receiving yardage for the Packers on the afternoon, but on a day when Aaron Rodgers threw for less than 200 yards, that didn't amount to much. The star wideout has now failed to hit the 100-yard mark in three consecutive contests, but he's partly made up for modest yardage tallies over that span with three touchdown grabs during that span. He'll look to bounce back in a divisional face-off with the Bears in Week 15.