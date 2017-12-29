Packers' Davante Adams: Re-signs with Packers
Adams signed a four-year, $58 million contract with the Packers on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Adams was set to become a free agent this offseason, but the Packers ensured no other team got a shot at him by signing him to the new multi-year deal. Adams will be paid like a No.1 receiver, and he made clear in 2017 that he is one, scoring 10 touchdowns despite playing half the season with a fill-in quarterback. He will sit out the season finale while recovering from a concussion, and head injuries are one concern about him going forward. Regardless, he will be back at 100 percent well in advance of the 2018 campaign, and as long as Rodgers and he both remain healthy, he seems like a safe bet for 1,000 yards and double-digit touchdowns.
