Packers' Davante Adams: Ready for NFC North battle
Adams (toe) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Chicago.
Adams was a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday, with the Packers managing his reps to reduce the odds of any complications from the toe injury that cost him four games earlier this year. Adams has been productive - but perhaps a bit less explosive - since his return to the lineup, averaging 6.2 catches for 61.4 yards and 0.6 touchdowns on 9.8 targets in five appearances. Sub-freezing temperatures at Lambeau Field won't be optimal for passing/receiving production, but the forecast at least appears mild in terms of both wind and precipitation (or lack thereof).
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a playoff Week 15 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily Fantasy...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.