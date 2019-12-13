Play

Packers' Davante Adams: Ready for NFC North battle

Adams (toe) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Chicago.

Adams was a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday, with the Packers managing his reps to reduce the odds of any complications from the toe injury that cost him four games earlier this year. Adams has been productive - but perhaps a bit less explosive - since his return to the lineup, averaging 6.2 catches for 61.4 yards and 0.6 touchdowns on 9.8 targets in five appearances. Sub-freezing temperatures at Lambeau Field won't be optimal for passing/receiving production, but the forecast at least appears mild in terms of both wind and precipitation (or lack thereof).

