Packers' Davante Adams: Ready for some slot snaps

Adams expects to handle more snaps in the slot under new coach Matt LaFleur, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. "(They) may not want to travel so-and-so with me inside," Adams said Wednesday. "If that will take their No. 1 off me, and I can get some mismatches maybe on the backer or the safety or anybody else, I think that is beneficial."

In addition to moving around the formation more often, Adams expects the new offense to place a heavy emphasis on crossing routes, whereas Mike McCarthy's scheme relied on receivers winning one-on-one battles outside. The 26-year-old obviously did just fine in the old system, but he's yet to top 8.2 yards per target in a season, so there is some theoretical room for growth beyond last year's 111-1,386-13 receiving line in 15 games. With Randall Cobb leaving for Dallas and no replacement signed in free agency, Adams is primed for another season handling a massive target share in an Aaron Rodgers offense.