Coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Friday that Adams will return for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Adams thought he was healthy enough to play Week 4, but the Packers medical staff wanted him to rest his hamstring a little longer before the team had its bye in Week 5. He should now be ready for his usual hefty workload, albeit in a tricky road matchup with a Bucs defense that sometimes uses CB Carlton Davis in shadow coverage on the opponent's top receiver. Of course, the matchup really only matters for DFS, as Adams is a locked-in weekly starter for any other fantasy format.