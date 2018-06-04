Packers' Davante Adams: Rejoins OTAs Monday
Adams (hamstring) was back on the field for Monday's OTA session, Wes Hodkiewicz of Packers.com reports.
Adams has been working through a hamstring injury over the last few weeks, keeping him sidelined for the majority of OTAs up until this point. He was back in uniform for Monday's practice, however, which suggests the Packers top wideout should be a full-go by the time training camp arrives. Despite missing two games last season, Adams pulled in 74 receptions for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns. With Jordy Nelson also being released this offseason, Adams is the clear No. 1 option and should be in for another big year if he's able to stay healthy.
More News
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Absent from OTAs with hamstring injury•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Freed from concussion protocol•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Re-signs with Packers•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Ruled out for finale•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Unable to practice Thursday•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Not at practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Ingram
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Mark Ingram and Michael Crabtree...
-
Ranking 2018 NFL schedules
What good is drafting a player if you don't know how good or bad their schedule is?
-
Mailbag: New life for Marshall
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail and also looks...
-
Early 2018 Season Preview
Want to check out our Fantasy Football Draft Guide before it hits news stands? Here's how.
-
2018 Fantasy Football position tiers
Dave Richard's 2018 Fantasy Football positional tiers have been revealed
-
Rookie dynasty rankings: Pick Sutton
Dave Richard called Leonard Fournette's huge rookie year