Packers' Davante Adams: Rejoins OTAs Monday

Adams (hamstring) was back on the field for Monday's OTA session, Wes Hodkiewicz of Packers.com reports.

Adams has been working through a hamstring injury over the last few weeks, keeping him sidelined for the majority of OTAs up until this point. He was back in uniform for Monday's practice, however, which suggests the Packers top wideout should be a full-go by the time training camp arrives. Despite missing two games last season, Adams pulled in 74 receptions for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns. With Jordy Nelson also being released this offseason, Adams is the clear No. 1 option and should be in for another big year if he's able to stay healthy.