Packers' Davante Adams: Released from hospital

Adams (head/neck) said Friday that he's been released from the hospital and is feeling great, ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky reports.

Adams was taken directly to the hospital after a hit from linebacker Danny Trevathan left the wideout motionless on the field during the third quarter of Sunday's eventual 35-14 win over the Bears. Adams gave the crowd a thumbs-up when he was carted off the field, and he didn't lose movement in any of his extremities. He seems to have avoided any spinal damage, as doctors were comfortable letting him go home after an overnight stay at the hospital. Adams clearly suffered a concussion and may also be dealing with some pain and/or stiffness in his neck.