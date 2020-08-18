Adams is the clear No. 1 receiver on the Green Bay depth chart posted by Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

The Packers did not invest much in terms of resources in the wide receiver position over the offseason, but even if they had no one would have surpassed Adams as Aaron Rodgers' No. 1 target. Adams missed four games last season and still fell just shy of the 1,000-yard mark, and he blew past that number if you throw in the 298 yards he compiled in two postseason games. Adams scored 40 times over the last four years and averaged over 10 targets per game each of the last two seasons, so he has earned a spot among the top receivers in all fantasy formats.