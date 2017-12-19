Packers' Davante Adams: Remains in concussion protocol

Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said Tuesday that Adams remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and noted that the receiver "looks good, sounds good."

McCarthy's comments offer some reassurance about Adams' condition after the wideout was on the receiving end of a vicious hit from the Panthers' Thomas Davis in Sunday's 31-24 loss to Carolina. The blindside hit netted Davis a two-game suspension, and it's possible Adams could be in store for an absence of the same length while he recovers from his second concussion of the season. For what it's worth, Green Bay lists Adams as a non-participant in their estimated practice report Tuesday, according to Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site, implying that he hasn't made much notable progress through the protocol yet. It's currently looking unlikely that Adams will pass through all five phases of the protocol in time to play Saturday against the Vikings, but the Packers will probably wait until Thursday to make an official call on his status.