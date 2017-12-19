Packers' Davante Adams: Remains in concussion protocol
Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said Tuesday that Adams remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and noted that the receiver "looks good, sounds good."
McCarthy's comments offer some reassurance about Adams' condition after the wideout was on the receiving end of a vicious hit from the Panthers' Thomas Davis in Sunday's 31-24 loss to Carolina. The blindside hit netted Davis a two-game suspension, and it's possible Adams could be in store for an absence of the same length while he recovers from his second concussion of the season. For what it's worth, Green Bay lists Adams as a non-participant in their estimated practice report Tuesday, according to Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site, implying that he hasn't made much notable progress through the protocol yet. It's currently looking unlikely that Adams will pass through all five phases of the protocol in time to play Saturday against the Vikings, but the Packers will probably wait until Thursday to make an official call on his status.
More News
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Diagnosed with concussion•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Under evaluation for concussion•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Scores two more times•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Team-high yardage total in win•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Continues chemistry with Hundley•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Produces 126 receiving yards•
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Best Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the championship week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
SportsLine: Start Bryant, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Championship waiver wire
Need a Waiver Wire fill-in for your championship matchup? We’ve got options at every position...
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.