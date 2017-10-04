Packers' Davante Adams: Remains in protocol, but could play Sunday
Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Adams remains under the NFL's concussion protocol, but indicated the wideout could get in a workout Wednesday, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
It seems likely that Adams will be held out of team drills and therefore go down as a nonparticipant in the Packers' first practice of the week, but that won't necessarily close the door on him playing Sunday against the Cowboys. The Packers will wait and see how Adams responds to the activity Wednesday before it's determined where he stands in the concussion protocol. Adams was briefly hospitalized following a vicious hit from the Bears' Danny Trevathan in the Packers' Sept. 28 victory, but was cleared of spinal damage and had movement in all of his extremities as he was carted off the field.
