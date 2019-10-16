Packers' Davante Adams: Remains out at practice

Adams (toe) was estimated as a non-participant on Wednesday's injury report, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Adams has yet to practice since sustaining what has been termed a turf toe injury in many corners, but not officially touched on by the team itself. No matter, until he suits up and makes an impact on the practice field, he won't be a candidate to return to action. If he ends up missing Sunday's game against the Raiders, Adams will be logging his third absence in a row.

