Packers' Davante Adams: Remains questionable
Adams (calf) remains questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after participating in Saturday's practice, Jason Wilde of ESPN.com reports.
Adams' presence at practice is encouraging for his status Sunday, but final confirmation on his status us unlikely to be determined until closer to kickoff. The Packers are already down their No.2 receiver in Randal Cobb (hamstring), and Geronimo Allison (concussion/hamstring) remains a game-time decision as well. Thus, Aaron Rodgers is at risk of being without his top three receivers for the contest. Expect an update on Adams' status once the Packers provide more information.
