Packers' Davante Adams: Returns from four-game absence
Adams (toe) is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers in L.A., Jason Wahlers of the Packers' official site reports.
Subject to a pregame warmup, Adams has overcome his questionable tag and ended his absence at four contests. During Week 9 prep, coach Matt La Fleur was reticent to guarantee Adams' return to action, especially because the wide receiver still felt some pain while pushing off his right foot. In the end, the Packers' medical staff has determined Adams can handle the rigors of an NFL game, but the team also wouldn't shock anyone if it capped his snap count. Whatever he's allowed to take on, he'll be looking to take advantage of a Chargers defense that has given up 9.3 yards per target and seven touchdowns to wide receivers in eight outings this season.
More News
-
Packers' Davante Adams: On track to play Sunday•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Deemed game-time decision•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Spotted at practice again•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Limited participant again•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Practicing in pads Thursday•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Gets 'limited' tag Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 9, identifying risky plays, sneaky...