Packers' Davante Adams: Returns from four-game absence

Adams (toe) is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers in L.A., Jason Wahlers of the Packers' official site reports.

Subject to a pregame warmup, Adams has overcome his questionable tag and ended his absence at four contests. During Week 9 prep, coach Matt La Fleur was reticent to guarantee Adams' return to action, especially because the wide receiver still felt some pain while pushing off his right foot. In the end, the Packers' medical staff has determined Adams can handle the rigors of an NFL game, but the team also wouldn't shock anyone if it capped his snap count. Whatever he's allowed to take on, he'll be looking to take advantage of a Chargers defense that has given up 9.3 yards per target and seven touchdowns to wide receivers in eight outings this season.