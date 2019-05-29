Packers' Davante Adams: Returns to field
Adams (undisclosed) returned to practice Wednesday, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
The Packers sidelined Adams during the first week of OTAs due to a minor, undisclosed injury. Now back in action days later, Adams appears ready for live reps as the entire Green Bay offense adjusts to life under new head coach Matt LaFleur.
