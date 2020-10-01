Adams (hamstring) participated in Thursday's practice, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Adams didn't play down the stretch of the Packers' Week 2 win against the Lions, which at the time was considered a precautionary measure by coach Matt LaFleur. While Adams didn't practice at all last week, Green Bay still gave him a chance to suit up this past Sunday night at New Orleans. Adams was unable to prove his health to the team's training staff. but his ability to take the field Thursday indicates he's back on track. The Packers will reveal his activity level upon the release of their first Week 4 injury report Thursday.