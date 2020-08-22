Adams (foot/ankle) returned to practice Saturday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
It took only three days for Adams to return from a foot/ankle injury that was deemed to be a minor issue by head coach Matt LaFleur. The 27-year-old remains the top pass catcher in the Packers offense among a smattering of other unproven or unreliable options.
