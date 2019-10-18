Packers' Davante Adams: Ruled out again

Adams (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Speaking to the media after Friday's practice, coach Matt LaFleur acknowledged that Adams won't be able to play but did say the Packers still have 48 hours to evaluate Marquez Valdes-Scantling (knee/ankle) and Geronimo Allison (chest/concussion). It sounds like the other wide receivers could come down to game-time decisions before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. EST kickoff. Adams mentioned Thursday that his sprained toe is feeling much better, so he could be back in the mix as soon as Week 8 in Kansas City.