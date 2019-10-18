Packers' Davante Adams: Ruled out again
Adams (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Speaking to the media after Friday's practice, coach Matt LaFleur acknowledged that Adams won't be able to play but did say the Packers still have 48 hours to evaluate Marquez Valdes-Scantling (knee/ankle) and Geronimo Allison (chest/concussion). It sounds like the other wide receivers could come down to game-time decisions before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. EST kickoff. Adams mentioned Thursday that his sprained toe is feeling much better, so he could be back in the mix as soon as Week 8 in Kansas City.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 7 plus offers...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Between bye weeks and injuries, we've got massive holes all over the wide receiver position...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Who are you starting in Week 7 at quarterback? Jamey Eisenberg gives his start and sit calls...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 7 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Instant reaction: Mahomes injury hurts
Patrick Mahomes went down with what could be a serious knee injury during the first half of...