Packers' Davante Adams: Ruled out for finale
Adams (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Adams has not practiced since suffering a concussion in Week 15, and as a result, his season has come to a close. His receiving yardage total took a step back this year with regular starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers missing most of the season, but he still managed to catch 74 passes and find paydirt 10 times. Adams is scheduled to become a free agent this offseason, and he figures to garner plenty of interest unless the Packers ink him to a new deal before players can officially visit other teams.
