Packers' Davante Adams: Ruled out Saturday vs. Vikings
Adams (concussion) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Vikings, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
After sustaining his second concussion of the season and third in the last two years in Sunday's loss to the Panthers, Adams always looked like a long shot to suit up in Week 16. It doesn't look as though Adams has made much progress through the NFL's concussion protocol, as he has yet to resume practicing in any capacity. While coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that the team has not considered shutting down Adams for the rest of the season, the matter ultimately won't be up to the Packers to decide. Instead, Adams must gain clearance from an independent neurologist in the final step of the concussion protocol before he's allowed to suit up Week 17 against the Lions. With Adams due to miss his first contest of the season Saturday, Jorday Nelson and Randall Cobb will operate as Green Bay's top receivers, but the fantasy prospects for both figures to be limited with Brett Hundley back in at quarterback following Aaron Rodgers' (collarbone) return to injured reserve.
