Adams (hamstring) is practicing Friday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

The video shows Adams running a route and catching a pass from Aaron Rodgers, albeit without any defenders on the field. Meanwhile, Allen Lazard is out indefinitely while he recovers from core muscle surgery, potentially leaving Marquez Valdes-Scantling as the Packers' No. 1 receiver if Adams can't return for Monday's game against Atlanta. Adams said he wants to take a cautious approach, but it appears he's at least on track for a game-time decision. His fantasy managers are left in a bind with the Packers playing in the final game of the week. Valdes-Scantling and Falcons slot man Russell Gage (concussion) would be the best replacement choices from the MNF game, but both are already rostered in a significant portion of fantasy leagues (and Gage isn't certain to play). Desperation options include Brandon Powell and Olamide Zaccheaus from the Falcons, or Darrius Shepherd and Malik Taylor from the Packers.