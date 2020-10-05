Adams (hamstring) said he won't play in Monday's game against the Falcons, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Adams hasn't officially been ruled out by the Packers, but he made an announcement on twitter Monday morning, strongly hinting at disagreement between he and the team. "Sorry fans and friends, I won't be on the field tonight. I've done everything I need to do and proved I'm ready but I guess I don't know my body as well as others. Good luck out there my boys." With Allen Lazard (IR - core muscle) already ruled out, Marquez Valdes-Scantling is left behind as Green Bay's No. 1 receiver, while Darrius Shepherd and Malik Taylor also figure to get snaps. The Packers may need to call up Reggie Begelton or Robert Foster from the practice squad, as they currently have only three healthy wideouts on the active roster.