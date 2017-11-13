Packers' Davante Adams: Scores in win

Adams reeled in five of eight targets for 90 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-16 win over Chicago.

Adams connected with quarterback Brett Hundley for a 19-yard back-shoulder touchdown pass during a scramble drill late in the fourth quarter. Obviously, much of the fantasy value attached to Green Bay's receivers in recent seasons has depended on a perennial MVP candidate throwing them the ball. Aaron Rodgers' collarbone injury has transformed Green Bay's receiving corps, but Adams seems to have a better rapport with Hundley than some of his teammates. The fourth-year receiver has seen at least eight targets in three of four games with Hundley at quarterback and has caught both of Hundley's touchdown passes this season.