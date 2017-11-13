Packers' Davante Adams: Scores in win
Adams reeled in five of eight targets for 90 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-16 win over Chicago.
Adams connected with quarterback Brett Hundley for a 19-yard back-shoulder touchdown pass during a scramble drill late in the fourth quarter. Obviously, much of the fantasy value attached to Green Bay's receivers in recent seasons has depended on a perennial MVP candidate throwing them the ball. Aaron Rodgers' collarbone injury has transformed Green Bay's receiving corps, but Adams seems to have a better rapport with Hundley than some of his teammates. The fourth-year receiver has seen at least eight targets in three of four games with Hundley at quarterback and has caught both of Hundley's touchdown passes this season.
More News
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Catches seven passes•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Totals pair of receptions in loss•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Another touchdown Sunday•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Finds paydirt twice•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Active in Week 5•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Completes concussion protocol•
-
Early waiver wire: Williams, Lee
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...