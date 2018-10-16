Packers' Davante Adams: Scores twice in victory
Adams caught 10 of 16 targets for 132 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 33-30 win over the 49ers.
Adams was a big-play threat Monday, causing damage to San Francisco's secondary throughout the contest. Aaron Rodgers' favorite target came up clutch once before halftime and once before the final whistle, scoring both his touchdowns with under two minutes remaining. Following a Week 7 bye, Adams will face the Rams in Los Angeles.
