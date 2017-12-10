Packers' Davante Adams: Scores two more times
Adams caught 10 of 14 targets for 84 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-21 overtime win in Cleveland.
Once again the preferred target with Brett Hundley under center, Adams didn't actually do much of note until late in the fourth quarter. He scored a one-yard touchdown in the closing seconds to send the contest to overtime, followed by a 25-yard score to clinch the victory. Adams may have to settle for a lesser target share if Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) returns for Week 15 in Carolina, but the last couple months have made it clear that Adams -- and not Jordy Nelson -- is the most effective member of the Green Bay receiving corps at this juncture of their respective careers.
