Packers' Davante Adams: Scores two touchdowns

Adams caught four of seven targets for 57 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 31-12 win over the Dolphins.

Adams tied for the team lead in targets, but his yardage totals were held in check by an underrated Miami secondary. He still managed to make a splash from the fantasy perspective, however, thanks to touchdown receptions in the first and third quarters. Adams now has nine touchdown receptions in as many games this season, making him a top fantasy option even in weeks when his yardage totals may not be at their highest. He'll look to continue his prolific scoring pace Thursday against the Seahawks.