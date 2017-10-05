Packers' Davante Adams: Set to increase practice work Thursday

Packers coach Mike McCarthy said that Adams (concussion) is progressing well and is set to increase his activity in the team's practice Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. "He's still in the [concussion] protocol but will do more work in practice [Thursday]."

It's important to note that while Adams, who was listed as a limited participant in the Packers' first practice of the week Wednesday, could be upgraded to a full participant Thursday, it won't mean much until he passes through all phases of the NFL's concussion protocol. Adams was fortunate to avoid any spinal damage after he was on the receiving end of a hit to the head from the Bears' Danny Trevathan in the Packers' Week 4 victory, but it's uncertain if his concussion symptoms have completely subsided. For their part, the Packers seem to be optimistic that Adams will be able to suit up Sunday against the Cowboys, but it won't ultimately be up to the team to decide on the wideout's fate. If Adams does end up being held out, Geronimo Allison would likely be the main beneficiary of added snaps when the Packers deploy three-receiver sets.