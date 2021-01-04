Adams caught all six of his targets for 46 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-16 win over the Bears.

Adams didn't have a big game by his lofty standards, but he of course still managed to find the end zone. In doing so, he tied the Packers' franchise record with 18 touchdown receptions this season, and he also set a new team-best mark with 115 total catches. Remarkably, those totals came despite Adams missing two games due to injury. Arguably the NFL's best wide receiver, Adams will now have a week off before Green Bay hosts a divisional-round playoff game.