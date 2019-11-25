Packers' Davante Adams: Seven catches plus score
Adams had seven receptions (12 targets) for 43 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-8 loss to the 49ers.
Adams -- like many Green Bay offensive options -- was bottled up by San Francisco's stout defense for the majority of the contest. The 26-year-old was able to salvage a pedestrian day with a short touchdown reception late in the third quarter. It was surprisingly Adams' first touchdown reception of 2019 after he posted double-digit totals in three consecutive seasons. Missed time has certainly cut into the star wideout's scoring production, but a stronger commitment to the run under Matt LaFleur has also come into play. Adams will look to put up stronger numbers in a soft matchup against the Giants' secondary in Week 13.
More News
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Clear for Week 12•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Still has cap on practice reps•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Contributes 118 receiving yards•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Ready to go Sunday•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Limited again Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
11/24 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew recaps Week 12, identifying Waiver Wire targets, winners, and...
-
Early Waivers: League winners?
Three running backs available in many leagues could make the difference in the final weeks...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...