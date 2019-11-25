Packers' Davante Adams: Seven catches plus score

Adams had seven receptions (12 targets) for 43 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-8 loss to the 49ers.

Adams -- like many Green Bay offensive options -- was bottled up by San Francisco's stout defense for the majority of the contest. The 26-year-old was able to salvage a pedestrian day with a short touchdown reception late in the third quarter. It was surprisingly Adams' first touchdown reception of 2019 after he posted double-digit totals in three consecutive seasons. Missed time has certainly cut into the star wideout's scoring production, but a stronger commitment to the run under Matt LaFleur has also come into play. Adams will look to put up stronger numbers in a soft matchup against the Giants' secondary in Week 13.