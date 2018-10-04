Packers' Davante Adams: Sitting out practice Thursday
Coach Mike McCarthy said Adams (calf) will work with the Packers' rehab group during Thursday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
The news likely means that Adams will likely go down as a non-participant when the Packers release Thursday's practice report, which amounts to a step backward after the wideout logged a limited session Wednesday. Adams escaped the Week 4 win over the Bills unscathed, but the calf injury surfaced at some point during Wednesday's session, tentatively putting his status in question for Sunday's contest against the Lions. He would be able to ease concerns about his availability for the weekend by taking part in Friday's session in some capacity, but Adams' presence on the injury report is nonetheless disconcerting for both fantasy owners and the Packers alike. The statuses of fellow Green Bay receivers Randall Cobb (hamstring) and Geronimo Allison (concussion) are also up in the air for the weekend, while tight end Jimmy Graham (knee) was also withheld from practice Wednesday, though he's expected to get back on the field Thursday.
