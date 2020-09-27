Adams (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game at New Orleans, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

The Packers took the decision on Adams down to the wire, but his hamstring injury was too much to overcome in one week's time. With its No. 1 wide receiver on the pine, Green Bay seems poised to use more 12 personnel than normal with just two viable WR (Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling) available to the offense. That said, Malik Taylor and Darrius Shepherd are active if and when coach Matt LaFleur dials up three-wide sets.