Packers' Davante Adams: Sitting out Week 5

The Packers have ruled Adams (toe) out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Even with the benefit of some extra recovery time after the Packers lost to the Eagles on Thursday Night Football last week, Adams wasn't able to overcome his bout with turf toe. Adams was a non-participant in practice Wednesday through Friday, making it an easy decision for Green Bay to withhold him from action Sunday. With his top wideout sidelined for Week 5, Aaron Rodgers will distribute targets to a receiving corps consisting of Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Geronimo Allison, Jake Kumerow, Darrius Shepherd and Allen Lazard.