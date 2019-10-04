Packers' Davante Adams: Sitting out Week 5
The Packers have ruled Adams (toe) out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Even with the benefit of some extra recovery time after the Packers lost to the Eagles on Thursday Night Football last week, Adams wasn't able to overcome his bout with turf toe. Adams was a non-participant in practice Wednesday through Friday, making it an easy decision for Green Bay to withhold him from action Sunday. With his top wideout sidelined for Week 5, Aaron Rodgers will distribute targets to a receiving corps consisting of Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Geronimo Allison, Jake Kumerow, Darrius Shepherd and Allen Lazard.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 5, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 TE Preview: Updated Streamers
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 5 at tight end, including an...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 5 plus offers...