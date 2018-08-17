Packers' Davante Adams: Snags lone target in preseason game
Adams caught one pass for 27 yards in Thursday's preseason game against the Steelers.
Adams played with quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the first time during the exhibition season, and the two connected for the biggest play on Rodgers' lone drive, as Adams caught a short pass over the middle and chewed up many more yards after that. Adams looks ready for regular season action: he is averaging 28 yards on three receptions during preseason play.
More News
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Impresses in lone drive Thursday•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Rejoins OTAs on Monday•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Absent from OTAs with hamstring injury•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Freed from concussion protocol•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Re-signs with Packers•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Ruled out for finale•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: How to draft wide receivers
We recommend grabbing a top-10 wide receiver, but if you can’t make that happen there are plenty...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these sixteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Breaking down the top-10 RB
The running back position is back, which is great for Fantasy owners. Jamey Eisenberg looks...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Doctson
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Zero-RB is still viable
It's gone out of vogue in recent years, but Heath Cummings says we should give zero-RB a chance...
-
No. 2 in non-PPR: Bell or Zeke?
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Le'Veon Bell vs....