Packers' Davante Adams: Snags lone target in preseason game

Adams caught one pass for 27 yards in Thursday's preseason game against the Steelers.

Adams played with quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the first time during the exhibition season, and the two connected for the biggest play on Rodgers' lone drive, as Adams caught a short pass over the middle and chewed up many more yards after that. Adams looks ready for regular season action: he is averaging 28 yards on three receptions during preseason play.

