Packers' Davante Adams: Spotted at practice again

Adams (toe) is practicing Friday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

A limited participant the previous two days, Adams seems to have avoided any setbacks but nonetheless appears uncertain to make his return. The Packers' Friday injury report will reveal the extent of his practice participation as well as his official designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories