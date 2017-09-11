Packers' Davante Adams: Starts season a bit slow
Adams caught three of seven targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Seahawks.
Adams spent a lot of time matched up with Richard Sheman, which helped Randall Cobb and Jordy Nelson to have productive days. Week 2 could bring another tough individual matchup, depending on how the Falcons deploy top cornerback Desmond Trufant. Regardless, there's always ample potential to at least score a touchdown while playing alongside Aaron Rodgers.
More News
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Plays sparingly Saturday•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Two catches Thursday•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Enjoys healthy offseason•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Scores in season-ending loss•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Listed as active Sunday•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Slated to play Sunday•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...