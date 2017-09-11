Packers' Davante Adams: Starts season a bit slow

Adams caught three of seven targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Seahawks.

Adams spent a lot of time matched up with Richard Sheman, which helped Randall Cobb and Jordy Nelson to have productive days. Week 2 could bring another tough individual matchup, depending on how the Falcons deploy top cornerback Desmond Trufant. Regardless, there's always ample potential to at least score a touchdown while playing alongside Aaron Rodgers.