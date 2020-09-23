Adams (hamstring) won't practice Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Adams suffered the injury in the second half of Sunday's 42-21 win over the Lions, and while he reportedly wanted to re-enter the game, he was held out for the entire fourth quarter. Reports suggest his hamstring strain is minor, but the absence from practice hints at some degree of concern regarding his availability for Week 3 at New Orleans. An 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff could make this a tricky situation for fantasy managers if the star wideout comes down to a game-day decision.
More News
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Status for Week 3 still TBD•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Injury severity downplayed•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Leaves with hamstring issue•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Paces pass catchers in Week 1 win•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Returns to practice•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Injury not serious•