The hamstring strain Adams suffered in the Packers' Week 2 win over the Lions is considered minor, but his status for Sunday's game at New Orleans hasn't been determined, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

After a huge Week 1 outing in Minnesota, Adams reeled in three targets for 36 yards against Detroit before exiting in the second half. Green Bay had already built a sizable lead at the time Adams suffered the injury, so the coaching staff wasn't eager to rush him back to the field while he was less than 100 percent healthy. That said, Adams will still need to prove the strained hamstring isn't too much of a deterrent in practice this week to ensure his availability for the primetime matchup in New Orleans. With Sunday's game beginning at 8:20 p.m. ET, Adams' fantasy managers would ideally receive some resolution on his status before the first wave of Week 3 games kick off.