Packers' Davante Adams: Stellar showing in critical win
Adams brought in 13 of 16 targets for 116 yards in the Packers' 23-10 win over the Vikings on Monday night. He also lost a fumble.
Adams was in vintage form during the critical victory, posting a season high in catches and his second straight 100-yard effort. It was also Adams' seventh double-digit target game in the last eight, once again validating the considerable extent of his involvement in the air attack. There's little doubt that Adams will once again frequently be the subject of Aaron Rodgers' attention in Week 17 against the vulnerable Lions secondary, a game which Green Bay will need to win to remain alive for the top seed in the NFC.
