Play

Packers' Davante Adams: Still has cap on practice reps

Adams (toe) was limited at Thursday's practice.

The Packers are taking no chances with Adams' lingering toe, even after their bye week. Still, there's been no indication Adams is in danger of missing the Sunday night showdown at San Francisco. Expect the team to clarify Adams' standing on Friday's practice report.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories