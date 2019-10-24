Packers' Davante Adams: Still no reps at practice

Adams (toe) was held out of practice Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Adams went through a similar routine for the second straight day, taking part in stretches and warmups before heading indoors at the start of position drills. After the session, he elaborated on his recovery from a toe injury. "I'm a little limited right now, but for the most part I can do a lot of different footwork stuff," he told Schneidman. "It's just the full-speed routes right now that are a little tougher for me. So I'm trying to fight through that, but I'm in a really good spot right now." Despite his optimism, Adams' inability to participate in any on-field work isn't a great sign that he's closing in on a return to action. Friday's practice report should shed some light on his chances to play Sunday night at Kansas City.