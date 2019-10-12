Packers' Davante Adams: Still not practicing

Adams (toe) is not taking part in Saturday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

With Adams officially not participating in practice at all this week, it seems very unlikely that the wideout is going to suit up Monday night. This should become official later Saturday, but look for Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison to lead the way again for the Packers' receiving corps this week.

