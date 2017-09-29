Packers' Davante Adams: Takes brutal hit in Thursday's game

Adams took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan in Thursday's game and was taken out on a stretcher. He was taken to the hospital immediately but is conscious and has movement in all extremities while being evaluated for a head and neck injuries, plus a concussion, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Adams was the victim of a vicious hit by Trevathan, who launched the crown of his helmet into Adams' facemask while he was being wrapped up. Packers players immediately motioned to the sideline for the training staff, who tended to a motionless Adams on the field. The fact that Adams has motion and feeling in all parts of his body is a tremendous sigh of relief, football aside. The nature of his injuries are not yet known and will likely be cleared up in the coming days. Adams recorded two catches for 13 yards and a touchdown before exiting.