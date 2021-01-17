Adams recorded nine receptions on 10 targets for 66 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' divisional-round win over the Rams.

Adams delivered in a much anticipated matchup with cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Despite the tough draw, Adams was targeted 10 times, and he's now commanded double-digit targets in five of his last six contests. He beat Ramsey early in the second quarter for a one-yard reception to notch the Packers' first touchdown of the game. Adams also chipped in bigger gains, the' longest of which went for 21-yards and helped set up a field goal just before halftime. While the the matchup may not gain as much hype, Adams will draw another tough defense as the Packers will take on either the Saints or Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game.