Packers' Davante Adams: Targeted 13 times in loss

Adams caught eight of 13 passes for 119 yards and a two-point conversion during Sunday's 24-17 loss to Chicago.

Adams tied the game up late in the third quarter, cutting across the field on a slant for a two-point conversion. It was the fourth consecutive game, and eleventh time this season, that Adams scored points for the Packers. The Fresno-State product has topped 80 yards in four of his last five games and really been a bright spot in a season that has had few of them for Green Bay. There isn't much left to play for down the stretch, but Adams can keep it going against a so-so Jets pass defense next Sunday.